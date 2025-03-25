Bunge To Sell Its European Margarines And Spreads Business To Vandemoortele

(RTTNews) - Bunge agreed to sell its European margarines and spreads business to Vandemoortele, a leading family-owned food group in Europe with a strong presence in margarines and plant-based oils & fats. The completion of the sale is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval.

Vandemoortele expects to acquire Bunge's margarines and spreads business in Germany, Finland, Poland and Hungary, along with its spreads and margarine manufacturing sites and a portfolio of 20 consumer brands.

