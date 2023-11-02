News & Insights

Commodities
ADM

Bunge seeks antitrust approval for Viterra merger in major jurisdictions

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 02, 2023 — 05:51 pm EDT

Written by Karl Plume for Reuters ->

By Karl Plume

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Bunge has filed for regulatory approvals for its merger with crop handler Viterra in "major jurisdictions" in North and South America, Europe and China, and has gotten the green light from some of its smaller markets including Colombia, Chief Executive Officer Greg Heckman said on Thursday.

The merger, which would create a company worth $34 billion including debt, would bring the combined company closer in global scale to Bunge's leading rivals Archer-Daniels-Midland ADM.N and Cargill CARG.UL.

The proposed combination with Glencore-backed GLEN.L Viterra, however, is attracting scrutiny from regulators concerned about consolidation in the agricultural sector.

Heckman told Reuters healthy commodities market competition in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Argentina, China and parts of Europe should allow Bunge BG.N to avoid having to sell assets to gain approval for the merger from antitrust authorities.

But if asset liquidations are required, Bunge believes demand for its assets is very strong, Heckman said at Reuters' Transform Food USA event in Minnesota.

"If we have to sell some assets, everybody has called to be on the list to buy them. We'll get a very fair price," he said.

Bunge expects to finalize the deal by mid-2024 after closing conditions are met and regulators sign off on the deal.

(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Paul Simao)

((karl.plume@thomsonreuters.com; +1 313 484 5285; Reuters Messaging: karl.plume.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS MarketsMarkets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADM
BG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.