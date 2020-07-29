Bunge second-quarter profit more than doubles
July 29 (Reuters) - Agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd BG.Nsaid on Wednesday its second-quarter profit more than doubled, helped by strength in its agribusiness segment.
Net income attributable to the company was $516 million in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with $214 million, a year earlier.
The unit, its largest in terms of revenues and volumes, purchases, processes and sells agricultural commodities like oilseeds and grains.
