Bunge second-quarter profit more than doubles

July 29 (Reuters) - Agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd BG.Nsaid on Wednesday its second-quarter profit more than doubled, helped by strength in its agribusiness segment.

Net income attributable to the company was $516 million in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with $214 million, a year earlier.

The unit, its largest in terms of revenues and volumes, purchases, processes and sells agricultural commodities like oilseeds and grains.

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

