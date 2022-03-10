Bunge says new export business from Russia suspended, oilseed crushing continues

March 10 (Reuters) - Global grain trader Bunge Ltd BG.N said Thursday that it has "suspended any new export business from Russia" after Moscow's invasion of neighboring Ukraine, but its oilseed crush plant in Russia is still operating and serving the domestic market.

The company is complying with all legal sanctions, a Bunge spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Bunge has scaled back its Russian grain trading activities in recent years, including the sale of its Rostov grain export terminal, and has $121 million in total assets in the country, according to an SEC filing.

(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

