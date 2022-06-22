US Markets
Bunge says Mykolaiv facility hit during Russian strike

Gus Trompiz
Global agribusiness group Bunge said on Wednesday that its grain facility in Ukraine's southern port city of Mykolaiv was hit during a Russian attack.

"A more thorough inspection is required to assess the exact impact on the facility," Bunge said in an emailed statement.

No employees were injured at the facility, which has been closed since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Bunge added.

Viterra, another international grain merchant, said earlier on Wednesday that its Mykolaiv facility had also been hit and was on fire.

