Commodities
BG

Bunge says its Mykolaiv, Ukraine, port facility damaged in attack

Contributor
Karl Plume Reuters
Published

Global grains trader Bunge Ltd said its Mykolaiv, Ukraine, port facility sustained "some damage" during fighting in the Black Sea port city early on Tuesday morning.

March 23 (Reuters) - Global grains trader Bunge Ltd BG.N said its Mykolaiv, Ukraine, port facility sustained "some damage" during fighting in the Black Sea port city early on Tuesday morning.

The facility, which includes an oilseed processing plant, grain storage and export loading operations, has been closed since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Bunge said all employees are safe and that a more thorough inspection of the damage will be conducted when it is safe to do so.

(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago)

((karl.plume@thomsonreuters.com; +1 313 484 5285; Reuters Messaging: karl.plume.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BG

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular