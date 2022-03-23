Bunge says its Mykolaiv, Ukraine, port facility damaged in attack

March 23 (Reuters) - Global grains trader Bunge Ltd BG.N said its Mykolaiv, Ukraine, port facility sustained "some damage" during fighting in the Black Sea port city early on Tuesday morning.

The facility, which includes an oilseed processing plant, grain storage and export loading operations, has been closed since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Bunge said all employees are safe and that a more thorough inspection of the damage will be conducted when it is safe to do so.

(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago)

