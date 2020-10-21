Bunge says 'incident' at Argentina soy crush plant halts operations

Adds local industry context and quote from industry source

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Global commodities trader and oilseed processor Bunge Ltd BG.N said on Wednesday that operations were halted at its San Lorenzo, Terminal 6, soy crushing facility in Argentina, after an "incident" late Tuesday.

"No employees were injured and the situation is under control. We will be conducting a detailed investigation of the incident to determine the cause and when we can expect to safely resume operations," the company said in an emailed statement.

The facility is a joint venture with Aceitera General Deheza SA.

Argentina is the world's top exporter of soymeal livestock feed, used to fatten hogs, cattle and poultry from Europe to Southeast Asia. It is also a major supplier of raw soybeans.

"No one was injured and the port is now operative. Repairs are being made at the crushing plant where the explosion took place," said a local industry source who asked not to be named.

