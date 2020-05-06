Bunge reports first-quarter loss as agribusiness takes a hit
May 6 (Reuters) - Agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd BG.N reported a quarterly loss on Wednesday compared with a year-ago profit, impacted by a $385 million charge in its agribusiness segment.
The company reported a net loss of $207 million in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $37 million a year earlier.
Bunge's agribusiness unit is involved in the purchase, processing and sale of agricultural commodities like oilseeds and grains. About 33% of the grain merchant's processing capacity is located in South America.
