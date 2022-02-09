World Markets
Bunge reports 17% rise in fourth-quarter profit

Contributors
Karl Plume Reuters
Arunima Kumar Reuters
Published

Global farm commodities trader Bunge Ltd reported a 17.1% rise in fourth-quarter adjusted profit on Wednesday, bolstered by strength in its core agribusiness segment which includes oilseeds processing and merchandising.

St. Louis, Missouri-based Bunge posted adjusted net income of $533 million, or $3.49 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $455 million or $3.05 per share, a year earlier.

