Bunge reports 17% rise in fourth-quarter profit

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Global farm commodities trader Bunge Ltd BG.N reported a 17.1% rise in fourth-quarter adjusted profit on Wednesday, bolstered by strength in its core agribusiness segment which includes oilseeds processing and merchandising.

St. Louis, Missouri-based Bunge posted adjusted net income of $533 million, or $3.49 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $455 million or $3.05 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago and Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

