Bunge Ready to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Bunge Global SA BG is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 4, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BG’s fourth-quarter sales is pegged at $22 billion, indicating 62.5% growth from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.82 per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 14.6%. Earnings estimates have moved down 4.2% in the past 60 days.

BG’s Earnings Surprise History

Bunge’s earnings have outpaced the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 11.75%.



What the Zacks Model Unveils for Bunge

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Bunge this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Bunge is -2.85%.

Zacks Rank: BG currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped BG’s Q4 Performance

Bunge Global’s fourth-quarter performance is expected to have reflected the early benefits of its Viterra acquisition, which was completed in July 2025. The fourth quarter represents the second full quarter since the deal closed, with integration efforts ongoing. The enlarged platform has significantly strengthened Bunge’s global agricultural network, expanding its reach across major crops and geographies. As a result, BG’s fourth-quarter revenues are projected to surge about 62.5% year over year.

Beginning with the third quarter of 2025, Bunge has been presenting results under four segments - Soybean Processing and Refining, Softseed Processing and Refining, Other Oilseeds Processing and Refining and Grain Merchandising and Milling.

The Soybean Processing and Refining segment’s fourth-quarter results are expected to reflect higher margins, strong execution and the addition of Viterra’s South American assets. The segment is expected to have reported higher processed volumes thanks to the combined company's increased production capacity in Argentina. Merchandised volumes are also expected have been higher, reflecting the combined company’s expanded soybean origination footprint, as well as strong South American soybean exports.

Softseed Processing and Refining results are also expected to strengthen in the quarter, reflecting higher average margins and the contribution from Viterra’s softseed asset. Softseed processed volumes are also expected to have been higher year over year, primarily reflecting the combined company’s increased production capacity in Argentina, Canada and Europe. Merchandised volumes are also expected to show improvement owing to the combined company’s expanded softseeds origination footprint.

In Other Oilseeds Processing and Refining, gains from specialty oils in North America are expected to have been partially offset by weaker performance in Asia and Europe.

Within Grain Merchandising and Milling, higher contributions from wheat milling, ocean freight and the addition of the sugar business likely helped results in the fourth quarter. However, softer global wheat and corn merchandising is expected have been an offset. Volume growth is expected to have been backed by the combined company’s larger grain handling network.

The company will report an increase in corporate expenses in the quarter, primarily driven by the addition of Viterra and performance-based compensation.

BG Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of Bunge have gained 51.9% over the past year compared with the industry's 2.9% growth.



Stocks to Consider

Here are some Basic Materials stocks, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM, scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Feb. 12, currently has an Earnings ESP of +12.76% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings for the fourth quarter are pegged at $2.38 per share, indicating a year-over-year jump of 88.9%. The company has delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 11.6%.

Pan American Silver Corp. PAAS, scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Feb. 18, has an Earnings ESP of +2.06% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pan American Silver’s earnings for the fourth quarter is pegged at 88 cents per share. The estimate indicates a significant climb from the earnings of 35 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter. Pan American Silver delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 31.6%.

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC, going to release fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Feb. 18, has an Earnings ESP of +3.72% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

The consensus mark for Kinross Gold’s earnings is pegged at 56 cents per share. It indicates a year-over-year rise of 180%. Kinross Gold has delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 17.4%.

