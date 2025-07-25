Bunge Ready to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Bunge Global SA BG is scheduled to report second-quarter 2025 results on July 30, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BG’s second-quarter sales is pegged at $11.4 billion, indicating a 14.2% decline from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.19 per share, indicating a year-over-year plunge of 31.2%. Earnings estimates have been unchanged in the past 30 days.

BG’s Earnings Surprise History

Bunge’s earnings have outpaced the consensus estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average surprise being 9.2%.



What the Zacks Model Unveils for Bunge

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Bunge this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.



You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Bunge is 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: BG currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped BG’s Q2 Performance

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Agribusiness segment's revenues is pegged at $7.75 billion, indicating a decline of 19.7% from the prior-year quarter's reported figure of $9.66 billion. Volumes for the Agribusiness segment are projected at 17,717 thousand metric tons, suggesting a 13.9% decline from the year-ago quarter’s actual.



The segment’s adjusted segment earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) are projected at $202 million, indicating a 32% plunge from the year-ago quarter. The merchandising business is expected to witness a 21% increase in EBIT to $40 million in the quarter. The processing business’s EBIT is anticipated to plunge 47.5% to $139 million as improved performance in South America is expected to be more than offset by North America and European softseeds.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Refined and Specialty Oils segment’s revenues is pegged at $3.18 billion, indicating 1.8% growth from the year-earlier quarter’s actual. Volumes for the segment are projected at 2,208 thousand metric tons, suggesting a 4% decline from the year-ago quarter.



The segment is expected to reflect lower results across all regions, barring Asia. The estimate for the segment’s operating income is $138.5 million, implying a 28.2% drop from the year-ago quarter’s actual.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Milling segment's revenues is pegged at $419 million, indicating a 4.5% rise from the year-ago period’s reported figure. Volumes for the Milling segment are projected at 993 thousand metric tons, implying 2.2% growth from the 971 thousand metric tons reported in the year-ago quarter.



Higher results in North America are expected to have been offset by lower results in South America, where high raw material costs have been pressuring margins. The estimate for the segment’s operating income is $25.7 million, suggesting an 8.2% decline from the $28 million reported in the second quarter of 2024.



Bunge’s results are likely to reflect the loss of income due to the sale of the Sugar and Bioenergy segment, which was completed on Oct. 1, 2024.

BG Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of Bunge have lost 29.7% over the past year compared with the industry's 11.5% decline.



Stocks Poised to Beat Estimates

Here are some Basic Materials stocks, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.



Pan American Silver PAAS, slated to release second-quarter 2025 earnings on Aug 6, has an Earnings ESP of +4.9% and flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The consensus mark for Pan American Silver’s revenues is $766.8 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 11.7%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAAS’ earnings for the second quarter is pegged at 38 cents per share. The estimate indicates a significant climb from earnings of 11 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter. PAAS has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 36.7%.



Wheaton Precious Metals WPM, scheduled to release second-quarter earnings on Aug 7, has an Earnings ESP of +0.12% and a Zacks Rank of 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ revenues is $460.5 million, implying year-over-year growth of 53.9%.



WPM’s earnings for the second quarter are pegged at 57 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year surge of 72.7%. Wheaton Precious Metals has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.9%.



CSW Industrials, Inc. CSW, slated to release first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings on July 31, has an Earnings ESP of +4.38% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The consensus mark for CSW Industrials’ first-quarter revenues is $277 billion, implying year-over-year growth of 22.5%.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $2.74 per share. It indicates a year-over-year rise of 10.9%.CSW Group has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.8%.

