Bunge raises outlook as agribusiness boost powers profit beat

Compares with estimates, adds Q2 details

July 29 (Reuters) - Agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd BG.N on Wednesday raised its full-year outlook after topping Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit, helped by higher margins for its soy processing in South America, Europe and Asia.

The crop giant, which plans to strengthen its core agribusiness segment, has been shedding non-essential assets and cutting costs to counter a years-long market downturn and a bruising U.S.-China trade war that had dragged down earnings.

Bunge's agribusiness, its largest unit in terms of revenues and volumes, purchases, processes and sells agricultural commodities like oilseeds and grains.

Operating earnings from the sector grew four-fold, also boosted by higher softseed processing and as prices for grains rose in Brazil and North America.

Net income attributable to shareholders was $521 million, or $3.47 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with $214 million or $1.43 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $3.88 per share, above analysts' average estimate of $1.32 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue of $9.46 billion, however, missed estimates of $9.70 billion.

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Shradha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2804, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2630;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.