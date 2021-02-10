Bunge Q4 Adj. Profit Rises

Markets
(RTTNews) - Bunge Limited (BG) reported fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share of $3.05 compared to $1.69, a year ago. On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.82, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter net sales improved to $12.61 billion from $10.78 billion, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $10.92 billion, for the quarter.

The company expects full-year 2021 adjusted EPS of at least $6 per share, which would materially exceed its previously stated $5 EPS baseline.

