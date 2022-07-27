Bunge Q2 Profit Down; Lifts FY Adj. EPS Outlook

(RTTNews) - Bunge Limited (BG) reported second quarter net income attributable to the company of $206 million or $1.34 per share down from $362 million or $2.37 per share in the prior year.

Adjusted net income per common share was $2.97 compared to $2.61 in the previous year.

The company now forecasts full-year 2022 adjusted earnings of at least $12 per share, with potential upside depending on the market environment and supply and demand balance. The company said it April that it expected full-year 2022 adjusted earnings of at least $11.50 per share.

The company has also introduced an earnings framework of approximately $11 per share by the end of 2026, which builds on its increased mid-cycle earnings baseline of $8.50 per share, plus approximately $3.3 billion of projected future investments in growth capex and M&A, and approximately $1.25 billion of share repurchases through the period.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.