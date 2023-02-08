US Markets
Bunge profit beats expectations on strong soy crush margins

Credit: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

February 08, 2023 — 06:15 am EST

Written by Arshreet Singh for Reuters ->

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd BG.N on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit above estimates, as robust soy crushing margins and global demand for crops bolstered its core agribusiness.

Tight global crop supplies and strong demand have benefited supply chain middlemen including Bunge, which make money by processing, trading and shipping crops around the world. The supply chain middlemen tend to thrive when crises like droughts or war trigger shortages.

The quarterly earnings showed the resilience of global crop merchants in the face of increasing energy costs and supply chain disruptions, such as reduced exports of Black Sea grain due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Net sales totaled $16.66 billion in the fourth quarter, compared with $16.68 billion a year earlier.

The Chesterfield, Missouri-based company reported adjusted earnings of $3.24 per share. Analysts on average had expected a profit of $3.22 per share, according to data from Refinitiv.

The company expects full-year 2023 adjusted earnings of at least $11 per share, while analysts expect $12 per share.

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Arshreet.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Arshreets))

Reuters
