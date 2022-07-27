Bunge posts 15% rise in profit

July 27 (Reuters) - Bunge Ltd BG.N reported a 15% jump in second-quarter adjusted profit on Wednesday, as the global farm commodities merchant benefited from higher demand and tighter supplies of essential crops.

Adjusted income rose to $458 million, or $2.97 per share, in the three months ended June 30, from $398 million, or $2.61 per share, a year ago.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru and P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago; Editing by Aditya Soni)

