Bunge (NYSE:BG) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.625

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) will increase its dividend on the 2nd of September to $0.625, which is 19% higher than last year's payment from the same period of $0.525. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 2.3%.

Bunge's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Prior to this announcement, Bunge's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

EPS is set to fall by 25.3% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 25%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

NYSE:BG Historic Dividend July 28th 2022

Bunge Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.00 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $2.10. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.7% over that duration. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Bunge has impressed us by growing EPS at 29% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Bunge's payments are rock solid. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, Bunge has 5 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about. Is Bunge not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

