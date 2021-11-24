Bunge Limited's (NYSE:BG) Low P/E No Reason For Excitement

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 18x, you may consider Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) as a highly attractive investment with its 5.6x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

Recent times have been advantageous for Bunge as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

NYSE:BG Price Based on Past Earnings November 24th 2021 free report on Bunge

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Bunge would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 373% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 952% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 38% during the coming year according to the eight analysts following the company. That's not great when the rest of the market is expected to grow by 11%.

With this information, we are not surprised that Bunge is trading at a P/E lower than the market. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Final Word

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Bunge maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Bunge, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Bunge. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

