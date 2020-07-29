Bunge Limited Q2 Profit Beats Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Bunge Limited (BG) reported second quarter adjusted net income per share of $3.88 compared to $1.52, prior year. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.32, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter net sales declined to $9.46 billion from $10.10 billion, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $9.7 billion for the quarter.

The company said it is increasing full-year earnings per share outlook to reflect stronger than expected second quarter results.

