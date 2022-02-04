Bunge Limited (BG) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Bunge Limited BG is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results, before the opening bell on Feb 9.

Q3 Performance

In the last reported quarter, Bunge Limited’s earnings and revenues not only beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate but also improved year over year. The company has surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 105.7%.

Bunge Limited Price and EPS Surprise



Bunge Limited price-eps-surprise | Bunge Limited Quote

Q4 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter total sales is pegged at $15.5 billion, suggesting growth of 23% year over year. The consensus mark for quarterly earnings currently stands at $3.05, flat year over year. The earnings estimate has moved north by 7% over the past 30 days.

Factors to Note

The company has been benefiting from its efforts to drive operational performance, optimize portfolio and focus on cost management. This, in turn, might have favored the fourth-quarter performance.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Agribusiness segment’s revenues is currently pegged at $12,001 million, indicating an improvement of 29% from the prior-year quarter’s revenues of $9,282 million. Volumes are expected to be at around 39,306 thousand metric tons. The Agribusiness segment has been gaining from a favorable market environment.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Refined and Specialty Oils’ revenues is pegged at $3,769 million, suggesting growth of 39% from the year-earlier quarter. Volumes are expected to be at around 2,450 thousand metric tons. The segment’s results in the quarter are likely to reflect higher margins and volumes in North America, particularly, which continues to benefit from a recovery in foodservice and increased demand from the renewable diesel sector.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Milling segment’s revenues is pegged at $560 million, indicating an improvement of 29% from the year-ago period. Volumes are expected to be at around 1,669 thousand metric tons. Higher average sales prices and volumes in South American and Mexican wheat milling businesses might have been offset by lower volumes in North America due to the sale of the rice milling business in the prior year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sugar & Bioenergy segment’s revenues stands at $43.5 million, suggesting a 142% surge from the year-earlier quarter courtesy of higher ethanol prices. Volumes are expected to be at around 912 thousand metric tons.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Bunge Limited this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, this is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Bunge Limited is -0.44%.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Price Performance

Shares of Bunge Limited have gained 38% over the past year, compared with the industry's rally of 11.2%.

Stocks Poised to Beat Estimates

Here are some Basic Materials stocks, which you may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.



Nutrien NTR has an Earnings ESP of +1.23% and a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings for the fourth quarter of 2021 indicates year-over-year growth of 862%.



Shares of Nutrien have appreciated 37.9% over the past year. NTR’s earnings beat the consensus mark in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 73.5%.



Huntsman Corporation HUN has an Earnings ESP of +0.09% and a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings for the fourth quarter of 2021 suggests year-over-year growth of 72.6%.



Shares of Huntsman have gained 32% over the past year. HUN’s earnings topped the consensus mark in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12.8%.



CF Industries (CF) has an Earnings ESP of +7.34% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings for the fourth quarter of 2021 indicates year-over-year growth of 712%.



Shares of CF Industries have gained 74% over the past year. CF’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average surprise being 97.8%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

