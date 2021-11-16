Bunge Limited (BG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 17, 2021

Bunge Limited (BG) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.525 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $96.15, the dividend yield is 2.18%.
The previous trading day's last sale of BG was $96.15, representing a -0.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $96.23 and a 67.63% increase over the 52 week low of $57.36.
BG is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) and Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN). BG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $15.91. Zacks Investment Research reports BG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 44.91%, compared to an industry average of 32.5%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bg Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to BG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have BG as a top-10 holding:
- First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG)
- First Trust Cons. Staples AlphaDEX (FXG)
- iShares Inc iShares MSCI Austria ETF (EWO)
- BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (BECO)
- Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (BOUT).
The top-performing ETF of this group is BOUT with an increase of 12.84% over the last 100 days. FTXG has the highest percent weighting of BG at 9.5%.
