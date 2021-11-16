Bunge Limited (BG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 17, 2021

Bunge Limited (BG) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.525 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $96.15, the dividend yield is 2.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BG was $96.15, representing a -0.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $96.23 and a 67.63% increase over the 52 week low of $57.36.

BG is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) and Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN). BG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $15.91. Zacks Investment Research reports BG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 44.91%, compared to an industry average of 32.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bg Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BG as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG)

First Trust Cons. Staples AlphaDEX (FXG)

iShares Inc iShares MSCI Austria ETF (EWO)

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (BECO)

Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (BOUT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BOUT with an increase of 12.84% over the last 100 days. FTXG has the highest percent weighting of BG at 9.5%.

