Bunge Limited (BG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 17, 2020

Bunge Limited (BG) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that BG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $59.17, the dividend yield is 3.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BG was $59.17, representing a -2.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $60.50 and a 104.03% increase over the 52 week low of $29.

BG is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) and The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC). BG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.37. Zacks Investment Research reports BG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 43.45%, compared to an industry average of 30.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BG as a top-10 holding:

iShares Inc iShares MSCI Austria ETF (EWO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EWO with an increase of 14.18% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BG at 4.74%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.