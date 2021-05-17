Bunge Limited (BG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 18, 2021

Bunge Limited (BG) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that BG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $90.63, the dividend yield is 2.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BG was $90.63, representing a -1.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $92.38 and a 168.69% increase over the 52 week low of $33.73.

BG is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as FMC Corporation (FMC) and Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM). BG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $14.57. Zacks Investment Research reports BG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -7.53%, compared to an industry average of 32.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BG Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to BG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BG as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG)

First Trust Cons. Staples AlphaDEX (FXG)

iShares Inc iShares MSCI Austria ETF (EWO)

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (PSL)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DVLU with an increase of 39.91% over the last 100 days. FTXG has the highest percent weighting of BG at 7.84%.

