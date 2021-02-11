Bunge Limited (BG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2021

Bunge Limited (BG) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that BG has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of BG was $74.69, representing a -3.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $77.43 and a 157.55% increase over the 52 week low of $29.

BG is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) and The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC). BG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.59. Zacks Investment Research reports BG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -35.69%, compared to an industry average of -6.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BG Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to BG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BG as a top-10 holding:

iShares Inc iShares MSCI Austria ETF (EWO)

Global X Super Dividend ETF (DIV)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU)

First Trust Cons. Staples AlphaDEX (FXG)

NuShares ETF Trust (NUMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EWO with an increase of 36.53% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BG at 3.85%.

