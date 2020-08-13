Bunge Limited (BG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

Bunge Limited (BG) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that BG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $46.81, the dividend yield is 4.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BG was $46.81, representing a -19.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.19 and a 61.41% increase over the 52 week low of $29.

BG is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) and The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC). BG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$9.04. Zacks Investment Research reports BG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -27.18%, compared to an industry average of -11.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BG Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to BG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BG as a top-10 holding:

iShares Inc iShares MSCI Austria ETF (EWO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EWO with an increase of 37.72% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BG at 4.92%.

