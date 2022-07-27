Bunge lifts profit forecast on tight global crop supplies

Adds outlook, industry background

July 27 (Reuters) - Bunge Ltd BG.N raised its full-year profit forecast on Wednesday as the global farm commodities merchant benefits from higher demand and tighter supplies of essential crops.

Russia's invasion of major corn and wheat exporter Ukraine has driven up demand for crops supply-chain middlemen like Bunge ship around the world. Rival Archer-Daniels-Midland Co ADM.N also reported strong earnings on Tuesday.

Bunge said it now expects annual adjusted earnings of at least $12 per share, compared with its previous forecast of at least $11.50 per share.

In the three months ended June 30, adjusted income rose to $458 million, or $2.97 per share, from $398 million, or $2.61 per share, a year ago.

The results come at a time when global supply chain woes and strong demand for food and fuel have propelled inflation to the highest in decades.

