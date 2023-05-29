Bunge launches fintech to support agribusiness funding in Brazil

Adds more details on paragraph 3, comments from executive in paragraphs 4-5

SAO PAULO, May 29 (Reuters) - The Brazilian unit of commodities trader Bunge BG.N launched on Monday a fintech with $500 million available to provide funding for deals between farmers and retailers of agricultural inputs.

The new business, called Fincrop, will grant credit after a risk assessment focused on social and environmental criteria, the firm said.

Bunge will verify sustainable practices through the monitoring of data from the farms, including satellite imagery and real-time field information.

The company does not finance farmers directly, but instead engages in barter operations, wherein farmers sell a portion of their crops in advance in exchange for agricultural inputs from retailers.

"We saw, throughout the value chain, strong demand for a financial product that reconciles controlled risk with a verifiable and traceable ESG component," said the firm's head of finance in Brazil, Florence Shoshany.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.