News & Insights

US Markets
BG

Bunge launches fintech to support agribusiness funding in Brazil

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 29, 2023 — 02:51 pm EDT

Written by Roberto Samora for Reuters ->

Adds more details on paragraph 3, comments from executive in paragraphs 4-5

SAO PAULO, May 29 (Reuters) - The Brazilian unit of commodities trader Bunge BG.N launched on Monday a fintech with $500 million available to provide funding for deals between farmers and retailers of agricultural inputs.

The new business, called Fincrop, will grant credit after a risk assessment focused on social and environmental criteria, the firm said.

Bunge will verify sustainable practices through the monitoring of data from the farms, including satellite imagery and real-time field information.

The company does not finance farmers directly, but instead engages in barter operations, wherein farmers sell a portion of their crops in advance in exchange for agricultural inputs from retailers.

"We saw, throughout the value chain, strong demand for a financial product that reconciles controlled risk with a verifiable and traceable ESG component," said the firm's head of finance in Brazil, Florence Shoshany.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.