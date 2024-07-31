News & Insights

Markets
BG

Bunge Global Updates Full-year Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

July 31, 2024 — 06:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Bunge Global SA (BG) said, taking into account first half results and the current margin environment and forward curves, the company now expects full-year 2024 adjusted EPS of approximately $9.25. In April, the company anticipated 2024 adjusted EPS of approximately $9.00. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $9.46. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter earnings totaled $70 million, or $0.48 per share compared with $622 million, or $4.09 per share, in last year's second quarter. Adjusted earnings per share was $1.73 compared to $3.72. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.0% to $13.24 billion from $15.05 billion last year.

Shares of Bunge Global are down 5% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.