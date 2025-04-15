Bunge Global To Sell North American Corn Milling Business To Grain Craft

(RTTNews) - Bunge Global SA (BG), an agribusiness and food company, on Tuesday announced signing of a final agreements to sell its North American dry corn and corn masa milling businesses to Grain Craft, one of the major independent flour millers in the U.S. The financial aspects of the deal is not revealed.

The sale includes Bunge's facilities in Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, Iowa, Texas, Kansas, and Mexico.

In the pre-market trading, Bunge is 0.10% higher at $77.15 on the New York Stock Exchange.

