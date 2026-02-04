Bunge Global SA Reveals Retreat In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Bunge Global SA (BG) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $95 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $602 million, or $4.36 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Bunge Global SA reported adjusted earnings of $1.99 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 75.5% to $23.762 billion from $13.542 billion last year.

Bunge Global SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

