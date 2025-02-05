Bunge Global SA Q4 Profit Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Bunge Global SA (BG) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $602 million, or $4.36 per share. This compares with $616 million, or $4.18 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Bunge Global SA reported adjusted earnings of $295 million or $2.13 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.25 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 9.3% to $13.542 billion from $14.936 billion last year.

Bunge Global SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $602 Mln. vs. $616 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.36 vs. $4.18 last year. -Revenue: $13.542 Bln vs. $14.936 Bln last year.

Looking ahead, for the full-year 2025, Bunge Global expects adjusted income per share of around $7.75, below analysts’ forecast of $8.81 per share.

BG was down by 3.36 percent at $72.50 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

