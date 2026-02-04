Bunge Global Q4 Profit Dips; Stock Down 5% In Pre-market - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook, share movement)

For fiscal 2026, Bunge Global SA (BG) expects adjusted earnings of $7.50 to $8 per share, compared with $7.57 per share in fiscal 2025.

For the year, the company anticipates capital expenditure of $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion, and depreciation and amortization of around $975 million.

Q4 Results:

Bunge Global revealed earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $95 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $602 million, or $4.36 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Bunge Global SA reported adjusted earnings of $1.99 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 75.5% to $23.762 billion from $13.542 billion last year.

The stock was trading down by 5.06% or $5.91 at $111 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Bunge Global SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $95 Mln. vs. $602 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.49 vs. $4.36 last year. -Revenue: $23.762 Bln vs. $13.542 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.