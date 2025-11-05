Bunge Global Q3 Profit Falls, But Sales Surge

(RTTNews) - Bunge Global SA (BG), an agribusiness and food company, on Wednesday reported lower profit for the third quarter of 2025, as higher costs offset strong revenue growth. Earnings came in ahead of analysts' expectations, though sales fell short.

Net income attributable to Bunge fell to $166 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, from $221 million, or $1.56 per share, in the same quarter last year.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $450 million or $2.27 per share, that beat the average analysts' estimate of $1.97 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

EBIT came in nearly flat at $403 million, compared with $407 million a year ago.

Net sales surged 72% to $22.155 billion from $12.908 billion in the prior-year period, missing the consensus estimate of $23.19 billion.

For the full year, Bunge reaffirmed its adjusted EPS guidance of $7.30 to $7.60, while Wall Street expects earnings of $7.27 per share.

Bunge shares were down more than 1% in pre-market trading after closing at $93.90, down 0.13% on Tuesday.

