Bunge Global Q1 Net Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Bunge Global SA (BG) reported that its first quarter net income attributable to Bunge declined to $244 million from $632 million, last year. Net income per share was $1.68 compared to $4.15. Adjusted net income per share declined to $3.04 from $3.26. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.53, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter net sales were $13.42 billion compared to $15.33 billion, a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $13.96 billion in revenue.

The company maintained adjusted full-year EPS outlook of approximately $9.00. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $9.39.

Shares of Bunge Global are down 2% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

