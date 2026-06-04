Bunge Global Moves Up In Analyst Rankings, Passing Texas Pacific Land

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Bunge Global SA (Symbol: BG) has taken over the #1 spot from Texas Pacific Land Corp (Symbol: TPL), according to ETF Channel . Below is a chart of Bunge Global SA versus Texas Pacific Land Corp plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (BG plotted in blue; TPL plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of BG vs. TPL:

BG is currently trading up about 0.6%, while TPL is up about 0.2% midday Thursday.

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