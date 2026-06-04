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Bunge Global Moves Up In Analyst Rankings, Passing Texas Pacific Land

June 04, 2026 — 12:49 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Bunge Global SA (Symbol: BG) has taken over the #1 spot from Texas Pacific Land Corp (Symbol: TPL), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Bunge Global SA versus Texas Pacific Land Corp plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (BG plotted in blue; TPL plotted in green): Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of BG vs. TPL:

BG,TPL Relative Performance Chart

BG is currently trading up about 0.6%, while TPL is up about 0.2% midday Thursday.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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