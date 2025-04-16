Bunge Global Inks Deal to Sell North America Corn Milling Business

Bunge Global SA BG announced that it signed a definitive agreement with Grain Craft to sell its North America dry corn and corn masa milling businesses. This move is in sync with Bunge Global’s decision to focus on core business.

Under the terms of the agreement, Grain Craft, which is one of the largest independent flour millers in the United States, will acquire Bunge Global’s facilities in Danville, IL; Worthington, IN; Crete, NE; Red Oak, IA; Muleshoe, TX; Atchison, KS; and Queretaro, MX. The sale is subject to regulatory approvals and usual closing conditions.

BG’s Agribusiness Performance in Q4

The Agribusiness segment’s sales declined 9.5% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2024 to $9.8 billion. Volumes were 19,965 thousand metric tons compared with 20,522 thousand metric tons in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating profit for the segment declined 43% year over year to $364 million as improved results in merchandising business were negated by lower processing results.



The processing business’ adjusted operating profit plunged 59% year over year to $241 million. Higher soy crush results in Europe and Asia were offset by lower results in North America and South America, as well as European softseeds. Results also included the impacts of a business interruption insurance recovery of $38 million related to Ukrainian operations.

Bunge Global’s Moves to Aid Growth

On March 25, 2025, the company announced that it signed a deal with Vandemoortele to sell its European margarine and spreads business. This will include the sale of BG’s margarine and spreads business in Germany, Finland, Poland and Hungary, as well as its spreads and margarine manufacturing sites, and a portfolio of 20 consumer brands.



At the end of the fourth quarter of 2024, the company stated that it was progressing on the integration planning for the announced combination with Viterra. The combination has received the vast majority of regulatory approvals, and Bunge Global expects to close the deal soon. The merged entity will boast an enhanced global network with a diversified agriculture network covering all major crops.

BG Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of the company have lost 25.5% over the past year compared with the industry's 11.5% decline.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bunge Global’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

