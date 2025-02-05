Bunge Global (BG) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Bunge Global (BG) reported $13.54 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.3%. EPS of $2.13 for the same period compares to $3.70 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.8 billion, representing a surprise of +5.80%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -7.39%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.30.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bunge Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Volumes - Agribusiness : 19,965 Kmt compared to the 20,416.14 Kmt average estimate based on two analysts.

: 19,965 Kmt compared to the 20,416.14 Kmt average estimate based on two analysts. Volumes - Milling products : 897 Kmt versus the two-analyst average estimate of 833.72 Kmt.

: 897 Kmt versus the two-analyst average estimate of 833.72 Kmt. Volumes - Refined & Specialty Oils : 2,305 Kmt compared to the 2,298.21 Kmt average estimate based on two analysts.

: 2,305 Kmt compared to the 2,298.21 Kmt average estimate based on two analysts. Net sales to external customers- Agribusiness : $9.91 billion compared to the $9.02 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.6% year over year.

: $9.91 billion compared to the $9.02 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.6% year over year. Net sales to external customers- Milling products : $366 million compared to the $389.06 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.2% year over year.

: $366 million compared to the $389.06 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.2% year over year. Net sales to external customers- Refined & Specialty Oils : $3.25 billion compared to the $3.36 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.4% year over year.

: $3.25 billion compared to the $3.36 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.4% year over year. Adjusted Segment EBIT- Corporate and Other : -$114 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$83.85 million.

: -$114 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$83.85 million. Adjusted Segment EBIT- Refined & Specialty Oils : $160 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $171.13 million.

: $160 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $171.13 million. Adjusted Segment EBIT- Sugar & Bioenergy : $11 million compared to the $12.50 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $11 million compared to the $12.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted Segment EBIT- Agribusiness : $364 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $365.16 million.

: $364 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $365.16 million. Adjusted Segment EBIT- Milling products: $24 million versus $21.12 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Bunge Global have returned -3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bunge Global SA (BG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.