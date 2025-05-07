Bunge Global (BG) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2025, Bunge Global (BG) reported revenue of $11.64 billion, down 13.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.81, compared to $3.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -9.10% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.81 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.27, the EPS surprise was +42.52%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Bunge Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Volumes - Agribusiness : 18,277 Kmt versus 19,369.03 Kmt estimated by two analysts on average.

: 18,277 Kmt versus 19,369.03 Kmt estimated by two analysts on average. Volumes - Milling products : 898 Kmt versus the two-analyst average estimate of 908.96 Kmt.

: 898 Kmt versus the two-analyst average estimate of 908.96 Kmt. Volumes - Refined & Specialty Oils : 2,130 Kmt compared to the 2,195 Kmt average estimate based on two analysts.

: 2,130 Kmt compared to the 2,195 Kmt average estimate based on two analysts. Net sales to external customers- Agribusiness : $8.16 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.76 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.2%.

: $8.16 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.76 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.2%. Net sales to external customers- Milling products : $375 million compared to the $396.09 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.6% year over year.

: $375 million compared to the $396.09 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.6% year over year. Net sales to external customers- Refined & Specialty Oils : $3.09 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.65 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.6%.

: $3.09 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.65 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.6%. Adjusted Segment EBIT- Corporate and Other : -$44 million compared to the -$63.55 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: -$44 million compared to the -$63.55 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted Segment EBIT- Agribusiness : $268 million versus $206.45 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $268 million versus $206.45 million estimated by two analysts on average. Adjusted Segment EBIT- Milling products : $15 million versus $22.98 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $15 million versus $22.98 million estimated by two analysts on average. Adjusted Segment EBIT- Refined & Specialty Oils: $123 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $118.33 million.

Shares of Bunge Global have returned +12.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

