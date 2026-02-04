Bunge Global (BG) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2025, Bunge Global (BG) reported revenue of $23.76 billion, up 75.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.99, compared to $2.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.82, the EPS surprise was +9.54%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Volume - Grain Merchandising and Milling : $26.19 billion versus $23.78 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $26.19 billion versus $23.78 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Volume - Other Oilseeds Processing and Refining : 586.00 MTons versus the two-analyst average estimate of 649.00 MTons.

: 586.00 MTons versus the two-analyst average estimate of 649.00 MTons. Adjusted EBIT- Soybean Processing and Refining : $302 million compared to the $344.58 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $302 million compared to the $344.58 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted EBIT- Softseed Processing and Refining : $209 million compared to the $200.29 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $209 million compared to the $200.29 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted EBIT- Corporate and Other : $-134 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $-147.7 million.

: $-134 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $-147.7 million. Adjusted EBIT- Grain Merchandising and Milling : $177 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $177.76 million.

: $177 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $177.76 million. Adjusted EBIT- Other Oilseeds Processing and Refining: $68 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $39.61 million.

Here is how Bunge Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Bunge Global have returned +23.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Bunge Global SA (BG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.