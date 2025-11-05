Bunge Global (BG) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, Bunge Global (BG) reported revenue of $22.16 billion, up 71.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.27, compared to $2.29 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -16.55% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $26.55 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.23, the EPS surprise was +1.79%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Volume - Grain Merchandising and Milling : $24.08 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $29.13 billion.

: $24.08 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $29.13 billion. Volume - Other Oilseeds Processing and Refining : 639.00 MTons versus the two-analyst average estimate of 665.00 MTons.

: 639.00 MTons versus the two-analyst average estimate of 665.00 MTons. Adjusted EBIT- Soybean Processing and Refining : $478 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $470.1 million.

: $478 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $470.1 million. Adjusted EBIT- Softseed Processing and Refining : $275 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $113.9 million.

: $275 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $113.9 million. Adjusted EBIT- Corporate and Other : $-167 million compared to the $-150.38 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $-167 million compared to the $-150.38 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted EBIT- Grain Merchandising and Milling : $120 million versus $282.26 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $120 million versus $282.26 million estimated by two analysts on average. Adjusted EBIT- Other Oilseeds Processing and Refining: $51 million versus $27.18 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Bunge Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Bunge Global have returned +11.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

