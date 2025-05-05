Bunge Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Bunge Global SA BG is scheduled to report first-quarter 2025 results on May 7, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BG’s first-quarter sales is pegged at $12.8 billion, indicating a 4.5% decline from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.27 per share, indicating a year-over-year plunge of 58%. Earnings estimates have been unchanged in the past 30 days.

BG’s Earnings Surprise History

Bunge’s earnings have outpaced the consensus estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average surprise being 3.38%. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)



What the Zacks Model Unveils for Bunge

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Bunge this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.

You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Bunge is 0.00%.

Zacks Rank: BG currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped BG’s Q1 Performance

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Agribusiness segment's revenues is currently pegged at $8.76 billion, indicating a decline of 10% from the prior-year quarter's figure of $9.74 billion. Volumes for the Agribusiness segment are projected at 19,369 thousand metric tons, 4% lower compared with the year-ago quarter.

The segment’s adjusted segment earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) are projected at $206 million, indicating a 58% plunge from the year-ago quarter. The merchandising business is expected to witness a 21% decline in EBIT to $60 million in the quarter. The processing business’ EBIT is anticipated to plunge 68% to $133 million as improved performance in South America is expected to be more than offset by North America and European softseeds.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Refined and Specialty Oils segment’s revenues is pegged at $3.65 billion, indicating 13% growth from the year-earlier quarter. Volumes for the segment are projected at 2,195 thousand metric tons, flat compared with the year-ago quarter.

The segment is expected to reflect lower results in North America due to the combination of a more balanced supply and demand environment and uncertainty related to U.S. biofuel policies. Lower margins in Europe, South America and Asia are expected to weigh on the segment’s results. The estimate for the segment’s operating income is currently $118 million, implying a 42% drop from the year-ago quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Milling segment's revenues is pegged at $396 million, indicating a 4% rise from the year-ago period. Volumes for the Milling segment are projected at 909 thousand metric tons, 4% higher than the 874 thousand metric tons in the year-ago quarter. Higher results in North America are expected to be offset by lower results in South America, where high raw material costs are pressuring margins. The estimate for the segment’s operating income is currently $23 million, a 18% decline from the $28 million reported in the first quarter of 2024.

Bunge’s results are likely to reflect the loss of income due to the sale of the Sugar and Bioenergy segment, which was completed on Oct. 1, 2024. The non-core segment contributed $43 million of sales and segment EBIT of $24 million in the first quarter of 2024.

BG Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of Bunge have gained 14.3% over the past three months compared with the industry's 2.2% growth.



Stocks Poised to Beat Estimates

Here are some Basic Materials stocks, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.

Pan American Silver PAAS, slated to release first-quarter 2025 earnings on May 7, has an Earnings ESP of +3.95% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The consensus mark for Pan American Silver’s revenues is $696.6 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 15.8%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAAS’ earnings for the first quarter is currently pegged at 19 cents per share. The estimate indicates a significant climb from the earnings of one cent per share in the year-ago quarter. PAAS has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 35.60%.

Wheaton Precious Metals WPM, scheduled to release first-quarter earnings on May 8, has an Earnings ESP of +1.40% and a Zacks Rank of 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ revenues is $414.98 million, implying year-over-year growth of 39.81%.

WPM’s earnings for the first quarter are currently pegged at 50 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 39%. Wheaton Precious Metals has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 9.5%.

ICL Group ICL, slated to release first-quarter 2025 earnings on May 19, has an Earnings ESP of +12.50% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

The consensus mark for ICL Group’s first-quarter revenues is $1.77 billion, implying year-over-year growth of 2%.

The consensus mark for earnings is currently pegged at eight cents per share. It indicates year-over-year decline of 11%. ICL Group has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 23.61%.







