Bunge forecasts higher 2022 earnings

April 27 (Reuters) - Bunge Ltd BG.N on Wednesday raised its full-year profit forecast, as the global farm commodities merchant benefited from higher demand for essential crops since the Ukraine crisis.

The company now sees full-year adjusted earnings of $11.50 per share, up from its previous forecast of $9.50 per share.

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru and Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((karl.plume@thomsonreuters.com; +1 313 484 5285; Reuters Messaging: karl.plume.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Ruhi.Soni@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/ruhithere;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.