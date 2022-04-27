World Markets
Bunge forecasts higher 2022 earnings

Ruhi Soni Reuters
Karl Plume Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Bunge Ltd on Wednesday raised its full-year profit forecast, as the global farm commodities merchant benefited from higher demand for essential crops since the Ukraine crisis.

The company now sees full-year adjusted earnings of $11.50 per share, up from its previous forecast of $9.50 per share.

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru and Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

