Bunge expands share repurchase program by $500M

Bunge (BG) announced that on November 13, its Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of an additional $500M of its issued and outstanding registered shares under a previous share repurchase program authorized on June 13, 2023. This is in addition to approximately $800M for Share repurchases that remain available under the existing share repurchase program as of September 30, for an aggregate purchase authorization of approximately $1.3B.

