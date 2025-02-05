BUNGE Earnings Results: $BG Reports Quarterly Earnings

BUNGE ($BG) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $2.13 per share, missing estimates of $2.31 by $0.18. The company also reported revenue of $13,542,000,000, missing estimates of $14,011,581,825 by $-469,581,825.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $BG stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
BUNGE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 259 institutional investors add shares of BUNGE stock to their portfolio, and 353 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 2,934,656 shares (+13459.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $228,198,850
- FMR LLC removed 961,563 shares (-25.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $92,925,448
- AMUNDI added 732,750 shares (+59.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $70,812,960
- ILEX CAPITAL PARTNERS (UK) LLP added 562,190 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $54,330,041
- STATE STREET CORP added 500,897 shares (+7.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $48,406,686
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 432,749 shares (-90.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $41,820,863
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 371,335 shares (+64.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $35,885,814
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
BUNGE Government Contracts
We have seen $7,086,403 of award payments to $BG over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- COMMODITIES FOR USG FOOD DONATIONS: 2000009908/4210006859/CORNMEAL BAG-HP-25 KG: $1,872,869
- COMMODITIES FOR USG FOOD DONATIONS: 2000009937/4210006885/CORNMEAL BAG-HP-25 KG: $1,371,822
- COMMODITIES FOR USG FOOD DONATIONS: 2000010411/4210007236/CORNMEAL BAG-HP-25 KG: $815,640
- COMMODITIES FOR USG FOOD DONATIONS: 2000009839/4210006826/CORNMEAL BAG-HP-25 KG: $718,999
- COMMODITIES FOR USG FOOD DONATIONS: 2000010317/4210007091/CORN-SOY BLEND PLUS BAG-HP-25 KG: $609,760
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.