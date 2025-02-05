News & Insights

BG

BUNGE Earnings Results: $BG Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 05, 2025 — 06:30 am EST

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

BUNGE ($BG) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $2.13 per share, missing estimates of $2.31 by $0.18. The company also reported revenue of $13,542,000,000, missing estimates of $14,011,581,825 by $-469,581,825.

BUNGE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 259 institutional investors add shares of BUNGE stock to their portfolio, and 353 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 2,934,656 shares (+13459.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $228,198,850
  • FMR LLC removed 961,563 shares (-25.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $92,925,448
  • AMUNDI added 732,750 shares (+59.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $70,812,960
  • ILEX CAPITAL PARTNERS (UK) LLP added 562,190 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $54,330,041
  • STATE STREET CORP added 500,897 shares (+7.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $48,406,686
  • EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 432,749 shares (-90.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $41,820,863
  • DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 371,335 shares (+64.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $35,885,814

BUNGE Government Contracts

We have seen $7,086,403 of award payments to $BG over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

