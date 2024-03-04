News & Insights

Markets
BG

Bunge, Chevron JV To Build New Oilseed Processing Plant In Destrehan, Louisiana

March 04, 2024 — 07:47 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Bunge (BG) and Chevron (CVX) announced approval of a final investment decision for their joint venture Bunge Chevron Ag Renewables LLC to build a new oilseed processing plant adjacent to its existing processing facility located on the Gulf Coast in Destrehan, LA.

The plant, designed with flexibility in mind, will have the capability to process soybeans and various softseeds, including innovative winter oilseed crops like winter canola and CoverCress. Scheduled for operation in 2026, the facility is aimed at enhancing the scale and efficiency of Bunge Chevron Ag Renewables, enabling the company to meet the rising market demand for renewable fuel feedstocks more effectively. Additionally, the plant will contribute to the expanding feed and protein markets by producing meal products.

The expansion is expected to create more than 150 construction jobs and add 30 new jobs when the plant is operational.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BG
CVX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.