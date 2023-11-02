Bunge CEO says renewable diesel is gateway to sustainable aviation fuel

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Bunge CEO Greg Heckman said on Thursday renewable diesel is the gateway to getting sustainable aviation fuel and partnerships are key to scaling up production of both.

Bunge has in recent years partnered with oil major Chevron CVX.N to crush oilseeds for renewable diesel, and with seedmaker Corteva CTVA.N to tailor crops for biofuel feedstocks.

Heckman also said clarity from policymakers would be key to scaling up production of sustainable aviation fuel. Heckman spoke at Reuters Events' Transform Food USA in Minnesota.

(Reporting by Karl Plume; Writing by Caroline Stauffer)

((caroline.stauffer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-757-390-0985; Reuters Messaging: caroline.stauffer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.