Bunge Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BG

In trading on Thursday, shares of Bunge Ltd. (Symbol: BG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $100.09, changing hands as low as $99.81 per share. Bunge Ltd. shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BG's low point in its 52 week range is $84.61 per share, with $116.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $100.04. The BG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

