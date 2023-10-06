Bunge (BG)-Viterra Merger Receives Shareholders' Approval

Bunge Limited BG has announced that its shareholders have approved the pending merger with Viterra Limited. This marks a major step toward the creation of one of the world’s largest agribusiness companies worth $34 billion including debt.



The merger is expected to close in the middle of the next year, after meeting the customary closing conditions, which include the receipt of regulatory approvals.



The shareholders have approved the issuance of 65,611,831 common shares, par value 1 cent per share of Bunge Limited. They have also voted in favor of changing the place of incorporation and residence of the ultimate parent company of the Bunge Group from Bermuda to Switzerland.



The merger was announced in June 2023 and was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both Bunge and Viterra.



Viterra operates a network of agricultural storage, processing and transport assets across 37 countries. The combined entity will boast an enhanced global network with a diversified agriculture network covering all major crops.



The combination of both the companies’ highly complementary asset footprints and distribution network will connect the world’s largest production regions to areas of the fastest-growing demand. This will enhance the geographical balance and adaptability of the global value chains. A diversified global mix of earnings across processing, handling and merchandising, and value-added products will lead to solid cash flow generation.



Along with increasing operational efficiency, the combination will further enhance Bunge’s innovation know-how. This will equip the company to address the pressing needs of food security, efficiency for end-customers, market access for farmers, and sustainable food, feed and renewable fuel production. Additionally, the combination is expected to benefit from significant incremental network synergies across joint commercial excellence opportunities, vertical integration efficiencies, and improved logistics optimization and trading optionality from a larger and broader network.



The merger is expected to lead to around $250 million of annual gross pre-tax operational synergies in the first three years. The larger, more diversified footprint of the combined company will ensure stable cash flows. The improvement in the business risk and credit profile is expected to drive capital structure efficiencies and cost-of-capital benefits. The transaction is expected to be accretive to Bunge’s adjusted earnings per share in the first full year post closing. It is expected to improve with the realization of synergies.

Price Performance

Shares of Bunge have gained 21.4% over the past year compared with the industry's 11.7% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Bunge currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Hawkins, Inc. HWKN, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and L.B. Foster Company FSTR. HWKN and CRS sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, and FSTR carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Hawkins has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HWKN’s fiscal 2024 earnings is pegged at $3.40 per share. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings has moved 38% north in the past 60 days. Its shares have gained 58% in the last year.



Carpenter Technology has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’s fiscal 2024 earnings is pegged at $3.48 per share. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings has moved 8% north in the past 60 days. Its shares have gained 109.6% in the last year.



L.B. Foster has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 134.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSTR’s 2023 earnings is pegged at 53 cents per share. Earnings estimates have been unchanged in the past 60 days. FSTR’s shares have gained 98.4% in the last year.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bunge Limited (BG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

L.B. Foster Company (FSTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.