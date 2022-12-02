Bunge (BG) to Acquire 49% of BZ Group to Expand in Europe

Price PerformanceShares of Bunge have gained 15% over the past year compared with the industry's growth of 1.5%.
Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to ConsiderBunge currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Some other top-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are CalMaine Foods CALM, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. SQM and Innospec IOSP. While CALM and SQM flaunt a Zacks Rank #1 at present, IOSP carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. CalMaine Foods has an expected earnings growth rate of 197.8% for the current year. Its earnings estimates for 2022 are pegged at $8.10 per share. CALM’s earnings estimates have been unchanged in the past 30 days. The stock has gained 62.1% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sociedad’s 2022 earnings per share is $13.13, suggesting 520% growth from the year-ago reported figure. Earnings estimates have moved 7.3% north in the past 30 days. SQM has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 37.4%, on average. Its shares have surged 61.2% in the past year. Innospec has projected a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 30.4% for the current year. Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s current year earnings is $6.26. IOSP has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.6%, on average. Shares of IOSP have jumped 32.7% in a year.
