Bunge (BG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Bunge (BG) closed at $97.51 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.54% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.5%.

Heading into today, shares of the agribusiness and food company had gained 2.69% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 2.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.94% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Bunge as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.14, down 10.03% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.71 billion, up 12.13% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bunge. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Bunge currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Bunge is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.34. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.03.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.